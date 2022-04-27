Not content with musical endeavours alone, the British star has also been involved in a number of film projects of late, including a role in Marvel film Eternals.

Fans are one step closer to getting to watch another one of Styles’ films after he first burst onto screens in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk, with brand new footage of Don’t Worry Darling recently aired during WB’s presentation at CinemaCon.

Harry Styles is set for a busy year, with a Coachella performance in hand, the forthcoming release of his third studio album Harry's House, as well as playing a leading role in his beau Olivia Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling. (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s what we know so far about the film, directed by Styles’ actor/director beau, Olivia Wilde.

Where can I watch the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling?

The trailer for Don’t Worry Darling is available to watch on YouTube, and was released in September 2021.

In the trailer, shots of the couple are interspersed with scenes of someone holding a gun. A voice asks ‘Where has my husband gone?’ and a spooky, electronic-sounding voice says ‘Nothing for you to concern yourself with, you’ll be on your own for a while’.

Actor/director Olivia Wilde is the brains behind 'Don't Worry Darling', which stars Wilde's beau Harry Styles as 'Jack'. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

During WB’s presentation at CinemaCon, attendees were treated to more exclusive footage not yet public.

Jeff Sneider described the footage in a Twitter post: “DON'T WORRY DARLING trailer gets Florence and Harry smooching early and in bed together.

"You and me?"

"Always. You and me."

Florence Pugh stars alongside former One Direction member Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK )

“The trailer introduces themes of gaslighting as Florence digs into the truth about her idyllic community.

“Harry: "Our life together. We could lose this."

What is Don’t Worry Darling about?

The film revolves around a couple, Jack and Alice, and is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

While little is known about the premise beyond the setting, one of the film’s stars described it as having a ‘compelling’, ‘fun’ and ‘dark and twisted’ storyline. That means that in terms of genre, it’s likely to be a bit of a thriller – so not for the faint of heart.

Who is starring in Don’t Worry Darling?

Jack is played by actor-and-singer Harry Styles, while Oscar award-winning actress Florence Pugh plays Alice.

The rest of the cast is comprised of Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan, Star Trek's Chris Pine, If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne, and comedian Nick Kroll.

Who is Don’t Worry Darling directed by?

The film is directed by Olivia Wilde, who is also Harry Styles’ partner. She took to social media to celebrate working with her other half: “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack'. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity."

Wilde also has a starring role in the film.

When will Don’t Worry Darling be released?