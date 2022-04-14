The city made international headlines recently when iconic music venue The Leadmill said it had been given an eviction notice by its landlord.

See how much you know about some of the city’s biggest musical artists by taking our Sheffield music quiz.

Once you’ve made a note of your response for each question, click through to the final page to get the answers.

1. Question 1. Which eighties outfit was formed from an earlier group called Vice Versa? (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

2. Question 2. Arctic Monkeys' hit 'I Wanna Be Yours' is a cover - but who is it a cover of? (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

3. Question 3. What year did Bring Me The Horizon release their debut album 'Count Your Blessings'? (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

4. Question 4. What was the name of Pulp frontman's Radio 6 music show? (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney)