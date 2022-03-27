The pair did their best, achieving a perfect score from judges on the ITV show, but it was sadly not enough as the other two pairs also achieved 10s across the board in a high-quality final.

Singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and his professional partner Karina Manta took the trophy, with Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole finishing second and Kimberley and Mark coming third.

Dancing on Ice finalists Mark Hanretty, of iceSheffield, and Kimberly Wyatt (pic: Matt Frost/ITV)

Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, struggled to hold back his tears as he lifted the trophy, adding: “I am so overwhelmed, I never thought it was possible.”

The team at iceSheffield had wished Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly and Mark, who is a professional skater choreographer and coach, good luck ahead of the final showdown.