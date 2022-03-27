Dancing On Ice 2022 final: Kimberly Wyatt and iceSheffield's Mark Hanretty miss out as winners are crowned
Kimberly Wyatt and her professional partner Mark Hanretty, who is a coach at iceSheffield, narrowly missed out on being crowned Dancing On Ice champions.
The pair did their best, achieving a perfect score from judges on the ITV show, but it was sadly not enough as the other two pairs also achieved 10s across the board in a high-quality final.
Singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and his professional partner Karina Manta took the trophy, with Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole finishing second and Kimberley and Mark coming third.
Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, struggled to hold back his tears as he lifted the trophy, adding: “I am so overwhelmed, I never thought it was possible.”
The team at iceSheffield had wished Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly and Mark, who is a professional skater choreographer and coach, good luck ahead of the final showdown.
"All your friends at iceSheffeld and Sheffield City Trust will be watching and spurring you on!” they said.