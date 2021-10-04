Dan and Nadiya were the penultimate couple to be told they were through to movie week on yesterday’s results show, and had some fine words to say about Sheffield after learning they had been saved.

Speaking to Claudia after being told they were safe, Dan said: “That was horrible. We’ve all got to know each other and now somebody unfortunately has to go home.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan and Nadiya will return for movie week next Saturday. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Nadiya revealed that she has moved to Sheffield and had some amazing curry nights with Dan and his family. She added: “I absolutely love Sheffield.”

Dan said: “The good people of Sheffield have fallen in love with Nadiya as well.”

Claudia added: “Sheffield, if you are watching, they love you.”

Nadiya said: "I absolutely love Sheffield". Ray Burmiston

Dan and Nadiya danced a powerful Paso Doble dressed as gladiators on Saturday night, gaining 26 points from the judges.

Dan took to Twitter to celebrate getting through. He tweeted: “And breathe…Thank you so much for all the support and amazing comments. Learning to dance (and I have a lot to learn) is so much fun. See you next week @NadiyaBychkova.”

Ultimately, it was Nina Wadia and her partner Neil Jones who were in the dance off alongside Katie McGlynn and her partner Gorka Marquez.

Judges Craig and Motsi saved Katie, but Anton voted to save Nina, giving head judge Shirley the casting vote. Shirley chose to save Katie, meaning Nina and Neil were the first couple eliminated in this series.