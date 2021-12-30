The best films being released in 2022 - according to Sheffield's Showroom Cinema

But now, with 2021 almost behind us, it’s time to look ahead to 2022’s slate of tempting new features. Here are a few that we at the Showroom are looking forward to!

Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, Belfast is an autobiographical coming-of-age story told amongst the tumult of Belfast in the 1960s. Following a young boy, Buddy, and his Protestant family who desperately refuse involvement in “the cause”, this is both a tribute to a vibrant yet fractured community and a nostalgic, affectionate story of boyhood.

Ali & Ava is the latest film from Clio Barnard, director of The Arbor (2010) and The Selfish Giant (2013). Set and filmed in Bradford, the film follows Ali and Ava, two people who are both lonely and struggling with the legacy of their past relationships. Over the course of a lunar month, sparks fly, and their love story unfolds.

Part of the line-up at London Film Festival, Great Freedom earned attention in 2021 for winning the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival. A perceptive and poignant prison drama about resistance and resilience, Great Freedom centres on Hans, an imprisoned gay man in post-WWII Germany who develops a relationship with his cellmate Viktor.

From the award-winning creative team behind Notes on Blindness (2016) comes The Real Charlie Chaplin, a contemporary take on one of cinema’s most iconic figures. Blending unearthed audio recordings and archive footage, this documentary traces Chaplin’s meteoric rise.

Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World is a dark romantic dramedy following twenty-something Julie as she navigates an existential crisis. It is a hilarious yet sweetly moving story that confidently subverts rom-com tropes.

