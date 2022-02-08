Hundreds of famous faces will walk the red carpet tonight and gather to enjoy the stunning ceremony which will be broadcast live on television.

Some of the stars will also be performing their hit singles during the night at the O2 Arena in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adele will be performing at this year's Brit Awards which will be shown on ITV. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for September Management.

The annual event has had a major shake up this year though, with the gendered categories being replaced in favour of more ‘inclusive’ ones like Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year.

A new host has also been announced for this year’s show.

There are 13 award categories and all of the nominees were announced in a special programme earlier this year.

So when are the Brit Awards on TV, what channel are they on and who is nominated? Here is everything you need to know.

Comedian Mo Gilligan will host the Brit Awards 2022, which will be shown on ITV on Tuesday, February 8. Photo by Getty Images.

When are the Brit Awards 2022 and what channel are they on?

The Brit Awards take place at the O2 Arena in London tonight, Tuesday, February 8.

They will be broadcast live on ITV from 8pm to 10.30pm, and viewers who are unable to watch the programme live will be able to catch up on the ITV Hub.

They will also be streamed live on the Official Brit Awards Youtube channel for the first time in history, and live footage from the red carpet will be available on ITV2 between 7pm and 8pm.

Ed Sheeran is one of the big names who will be performing at the Brit Awards 2022, alongside Adele, Dave and Liam Gallagher. Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images.

Who is hosting the Brit Awards this year?

This year’s ceremony has undergone a number of changes, including getting a new host.

Jack Whitehall – who has hosted the annual music awards for the last four years – has been replaced by comedian and Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan.

Speaking to Helen Lamont for the Awards Show Programme about this year’s Brits, he said: “I was so shocked to be asked to host this year’s Brits. These are the things I’ve grown up with, so you don’t think that one day you’ll be a part of it. Honestly, it feels like a huge honour.

“If I said I wanted to host the Brits at fourteen, I’m probably lying - because I was mostly interested in playing Playstation at that time! But it’s important for a young kid like me from my background to know opportunities are out there, to be able to work hard and achieve my dreams.

“We’re working really hard to make this a really special show. After such a tough few years everyone needs some joy at the moment. I want it to feel like I’m hosting a party - and I want everyone at home to feel like they’ve been at the party. The fans are the most important people at the Brit Awards and we’ll be doing all we can to make it an unforgettable night for them!"

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will host the red carpet show on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 7pm to 8pm.

What are the nominations for the Brit Awards 2022?

The nominees for this year’s awards show were revealed in a one-hour special programme on ITV at the end of last year, where the new categories were also revealed.

Presenters Clara Amfo and Maya Jama took fans and viewers through the shortlists for the 13 categories, alongside exclusive performances from Anne-Marie, Joel Corry & Gracey, Glass Animals and Mimi Webb.

After scrapping the gendered catergories and allowing featured artists on tracks eligible for the Song of the Year and the new International Song of the Year category to be counted as a nominee in their own right, more female artists than any other year in the past decade have been nominated for a 2022 Brit award.

Adele and Ed Sheeran have each received four nominations this year, after they both recently released their fourth studio albums.

They will go head-to-head in the categories for Artist of the Year in association with YouTube Shorts, Song of the Year with Mastercard, Mastercard Album of the Year and Pop/RnB Act.

Rappers Little Simz and Dave join them in the battle for Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year (the award Dave won in 2020), and themselves go into battle for Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Little Simz is also nominated for Best New Artist - along with Griff, Joy Crookes, Central Cee and Self Esteem, whilst Dave is in the running for Song of the Year.

2019 Brits Rising Star winner Sam Fender is nominated for three awards, completing the roll-call of artists up for Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year, with a nod for Rock/Alternative Act completing his trio of nominations.

Also up for three Brit awards, despite his debut mixtape only being released this year, is West London rapper Central Cee, who is shortlisted for Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and French DJ/producer David Guetta, who has two nominations in Song of the Year and a third in International Song of the Year.

The International Artist of the Year category is a competition between Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo - all of whom earn two 2022 Brit nominations - and the 2021 Brits Global Icon Taylor Swift.

Over 15 British and international acts receive dtwo nominations in total, also including 2020 Rising Star winner Griff and 2019 Rising Star nominee Joy Crookes, along with previous nominees, winners and performers such as Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry, Little Mix, Raye and Wolf Alice. In this list of double nominees are several acts who receive their first ever Brit Awards recognition: Becky Hill, Doja Cat, Glass Animals, KSI, Lil Nas X, Måneskin, Tom Grennan.

ABBA, who recently received their first ever Grammy nomination, gain a nomination for International Group, alongside BTS, Måneskin, Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson. Paak and The War on Drugs.

Elton John, a performer at this year’s show along with Years & Years, receives his first Brit nomination in 20 years, in Song of the Year, for his collaboration with five-time winner Dua Lipa, who is also up for Pop/R&B Act this year.

Who will be performing at the Brit Awards 2022?

One of the biggest perfomers at this year’s ceremony is music legend Adele, who recently had to cancel her Las Vegas residency.

She announced the news in a post on her social media channels.

Other big names who will be perfoming tonight nclude Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.