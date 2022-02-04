Dolly Parton smash hit coming to Sheffield Theatres next month

Vivian Panka, makes her UK debut as Judy, one of three mistreated women who rebel against their sexist, pompous boss, in this riotous musical.

9 to 5 is a musical based on the 1980 film of the same name, with music and lyrics from the mind of country legend Dolly Parton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical made its Broadway debut in 2009.

The musical follows Judy, Violet, and Doralee as they endure their mundane 9-5 jobs working for their domineering and disgusting boss, whose downfall they plot.

Vivian said: “It’s a fun show with a good message. This has been an amazing whirlwind for everyone of us. It’s amazing, the audience always loves it. Obviously with Covid we hadn’t be able to perform. Just being back is magical.

“The show is about female empowerment while also being fun and having a lot of jokes. It’s really about three women coming into their own and standing up to their boss. From the start it has been great. Everyone has been amazing and so talented.

“It is different everywhere, people laugh at different jokes depending on where in the country we are, and also which night of the week it is. On Friday and Saturday people are really ready for a night out. Everyone has been on their feet, dancing at the end.”

9 to 5 the Musical is a smash hit show with music by Dolly Parton.

9 to 5 The Musical will be performed at The Lyceum from February 8-12, running for 2hr 30 including a 15 minute intermission.

The show premiered in Los Angeles in 2008 before opening on Broadway the following year. The first UK tour ran from 2012-13 and the second UK tour is now underway.

Vivian added: “I am a fan of country music. I have been a big fan of the show since it first came out on Broadway. I always love the opening song, 9 to 5, it’s so enthusiastic. Also there’s this big song that I sing called Get Out and Stay Out. It’s the 11 o’clock number, it’s amazing and it usually gets such a great response.

The musical is based on the 1980 film of the same name.

"I have really enjoyed performing in the UK. Just being able to see the whole country, touring is such a great way to it.”

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/9-to-5/dates.