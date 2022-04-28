Now, a new Barbie movie is on the horizon - and with the film set to star Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, it’s a movie that promises to appeal to a wide audience of kids and adults alike.

Directed by Ladybird’s Greta Gerwig, here’s what we know about the Warner Bros film so far…

Australian actress Margot Robbie will star as Barbie in Greta Gerwig's film. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Is there a trailer for the Barbie movie?

There is not yet a trailer available for The Barbie film - however fans got their first glimpse of Margot Robbie as Barbie at CinemaCon.

A first-look image was shared of Robbie sitting in Barbie’s iconic pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, smiling and wearing a polka dot headband.

The Barbie film will also star Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Simu Liu. (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is starring in the Barbie movie?

Alongside Margot Robbie, the Barbie movie is set to feature The Notebook star Ryan Gosling, Elf’s Will Ferrell, Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings actor Simu Liu, Insecure star Issa Rae, Superbad actor Michael Cera and Ghostbusters star Kate McKinnon.

But Margot Robbie wasn’t the first actress cast as Barbie - Amy Schumer was originally selected, but had to quit after schedule conflicts.

Anne Hathaway was then given the role, but there were delays and the movie never got off the ground - leading to Robbie’s appointment.

Who is directing and producing the Barbie film?

The Barbie film is directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Robbie via LuckyChap with Tom Ackerley; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner; and David Heyman for Heyday Films are all producers on the film, while LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

What is known about the plot?

In an interview, Margot Robbie hinted that the Barbie film may subvert expectations when it comes to what people typically associate with the iconic toy, which has had a feminist makeover in recent years.

Robbie said: “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.'”

When will the Barbie movie be released?

Warner Bros tweeted saying that the film would be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

What films is Margot Robbie famous for?

Margot Robbie's onscreen breakthrough occurred with The Wolf of Wall Street, where Robbie starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Robbie also played Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya in 2017, and also starred as DC Comics villain Harley Quinn.