BAFTA: Everybody's Talking About Jamie shortlisted in BAFTA's Best British Film category

The feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen was shortlisted alongside the screen version of hit musical Cyrano – one of four nominations for the film.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a 2021 biographical coming-of-age musical comedy-drama film directed by Jonathan Butterell, in his feature directorial debut, from a screenplay by Tom MacRae, based on the stage musical of the same name. It was adapted from the BBC Three documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 by Jenny Popplewell.

The film stars newcomer Max Harwood with Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

The cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie - with John McCrea, centre, as Jamie New at the Crucible in 2017.

The story follows and is based upon the true-life story of 16-year-old British schoolboy Jamie Campbell as he overcomes prejudice and bullying, to step out of the darkness and become a drag queen.

It has already won a WhatsOnStage Award and is now up for a BAFTA. Other nominations include Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical Belfast which picked up a range of nominations including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best British Film, where it is a likely firm favourite.