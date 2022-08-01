When it comes to the classic rom-com, Netflix have well and truly changed the game with their latest offering, Uncoupled – Where Neil Patrick Harris teams up with Sex and the City creator Darren Star for the LGBTQ+ romantic sitcom.

And ultimately as fans have enjoyed the sitcom, they are desperate to know about what the future holds for Michael.

So, here is everything you need to know about Uncoupled: Season 2:

Uncoupled. Neil Patrick Harris as Michael in episode 108 of Uncoupled.

What is the plot of Uncoupled?

The series dropped on Netflix, telling the story of Michael, whose partner of 17 years, Colin, leaves him with no explanation – Now single in New York, Michael finds himself thrown out into the unrecognisable and ruthless world of dating for the first time - leading to a string of new encounters.

Will there be a Season 2 of Uncoupled?

Netflix unfortunately haven't confirmed an Uncoupled season two just yet, but that doesn't mean there's not still potential for a second installment.

Uncoupled. (L to R) Gilles Marini as Paolo, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 103 of Uncoupled.

The series is labelled slightly differently to other Netflix original series. Since most are marked by seasons or as a limited series, Uncoupled is noted on the site as "eight episodes" which seems to suggest they are keeping the show on.

But due to the way season one had ended, it would be a surprise not to see Michael and his friends continue to their adventure in of New York City a little longer.

What would be the plot of Uncoupled: Season 2?

The cast offered some information in an interview with TVLine, including the series creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. But before that, the first season ended with a few big moments adding to the drama.

Uncoupled. (L to R) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson in episode 101 of Uncoupled.

There could potentially be more for Stanley as he battles breast cancer, and more on how Billy was forced into some introspection about the way he handles life after not being included in Stanley's diagnosis. Suzanne ended the season reeling from seeing her son Kai's birth father, though Campbell says she doesn't know who he is and how Michael will react to Colin after finding him back in their apartment and admitting he may have made a “mistake.”

Where can I watch Uncoupled?