BTS on the big screen: Six special screenings from the kings of K-Pop heading to Vue Sheffield

BTS

Next week, K-Pop fans can six special screenings at Vue Sheffield as part of a BTS two-week takeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking things off on Wednesday 24 September is BTS 2016 LIVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE ON STAGE: EPILOGUE REMASTERED, the grand finale of their epic HYYH (Hwayang Yeonhwa) saga.

Screening the next day (Thursday 25 September) is BTS 2017 LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL REMASTERED, which follows the band’s meteoric rise after their first Billboard Music Award win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For fans who want to experience a BTS back-to-back sensation, both concerts will be screening on Sunday 28 September.

The following week, fans can relive a historic night that marked BTS as the first Korean act to headline London’s Wembley Stadium, with BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ LONDON REMASTERED on Wednesday 1 October.

Then, arriving on Thursday 2 October, is the open-air performance that captured the spirit of the Army: BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO REMASTERED.

The two films will also be showing as part of a double bill, taking place on Sunday 5 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Bland, Senior Screen Content Manager at Vue said: “With BTS reuniting next year, these screenings are the next best thing to seeing them live – complete with Vue’s state-of-the-art picture and sound.

“We know how valued our BTS screenings are to K-Pop lovers, with thousands of fans up and down the country coming to Vue to celebrate the mega-band.”

To book tickets, visit www.myvue.com.

BTS Fortnight Screening Dates

BTS 2016 LIVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE ON STAGE: EPILOGUE REMASTERED - 24 September

- 24 September BTS 2017 LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL REMASTERED - 25 September

- 25 September BTS 2016 & 2017 CONCERT MARATHON - 28 September

- 28 September BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ LONDON REMASTERED - 1 October

- 1 October BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO REMASTERED - 2 October

- 2 October BTS 2019 & 2021 l - 5 October