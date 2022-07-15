Paintings, photography, films, and collages are on display at the Millennium Gallery, showcasing the work of 50 artists.

From scenes of glory, defeat, loyalty and passion, each piece demonstrates how football has significantly impacted the lives of many.

The exhibition ties in with the 2022 FIFA World Cup year and UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, with matches for the latter taking place at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium.

Sue Spaull, Hat Trick, 2020. Image copyright of the artist. It is on display as part of the Football Art Prize exhibition at Sheffield's Millennium Gallery, held to tie in with the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament taking place in Sheffield

Each work is accompanied by a statement from the artist explaining their inspiration for the work.

One of the highlights is the winner of The Football Art Prize, Toby Michael’s Roy Keane, 2020.

The artist said: “The painting is derived from Will Carling’s infamous “Ice cream Roy” photograph.

“Roy Keane often paints a clear and concise image with his plain-speaking brand of punditry, and here he is depicted simply painting a self-portrait.”

Entries were judged by a panel including writer Sacha Craddock, former England player-turned-pundit David James MBE, former chief executive of the Professional Footballers’

Association Gordon Taylor OBE and Turner Prize-winning artist Mark Wallinger.

Artist Sue Spaull, whose painting Hat Trick is among the artworks on display, said: “2021, when I painted Hat Trick, it was the 100th anniversary of FIFA’s 50-year ban on women’s football.

“Alice Kell, captain of the Dick, Kerr Ladies team (one of the most successful women’s football teams of all time) said ‘we play for the love of the game and are determined to go on’.

“Hat Trick captures Jasmine, Caroline and Hannah (female and non-binary grassroots players) before a training session in north London. It celebrates the fact football is for everyone, not just for men. It captures their determination, in their stances and unflinching gazes, as they prepare to play.”

The Football Art Prize opens at Millennium Gallery on Thursday, July 21 and closes on Sunday, October 31. Entry to the exhibition is free.

David James, former England player and pundit, said: “The Football Art Prize judging was a thrilling experience.

“The depth of content was quite amazing, not just in material presentation, but subject matter too.

“In the past I had questioned the reason why football wasn't being represented in 2D art to a level of its popularity.

“What I saw was a recognition that football touches nearly all aspects of life and is visible in social areas across the world, beyond the stadia.”

The Prize continues at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens from November 2022.

Kirstie Hamilton, director of programmes at Sheffield Museums, said: “The quality of work entered for the Football Art Prize 2022 was astounding and it made our job as judges very

challenging.

“It was great to see the passion and love for football coming through in so many different ways and also to see how well the artists had executed their ideas.

“Deciding on only one winner was no easy task and it took a lot of discussion as there was so much potential.