Talented but troubled Sheffield artist who lived 'off grid' victim of caravan fire, say friends

Nigel Beevers died in Broomfields Burns Unit, Chelmsford, but details are unclear as pals say he lived ‘off grid’. At one time, Nigel lived on a boat in Sussex and more recently is thought to have been in a caravan

He was aged around 52 and grew up in Sheffield, spending time in the London Road area and in Woodseats and Abbeydale. One friend described him as ‘a very troubled man who lead quite a colourful and turbulent life in his younger years.”

This included being jailed for armed robbery in 2008 when he was the driver in a series of raids in South Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. While in prison, Nigel won praise for his art which was displayed at the Southbank Centre in London in 20011.

Behind Me (Self Portrait) by Nigel Beever.

One critic said: “There are more subtle works too, like this one by Nigel Beever, who is an inmate at HM Prison Lowdham Grange, Nottingham. It’s called Behind Me (Self Portrait). More clear talent.”

The friend, who asked not to be named, said Nigel was adopted at a young age. “He was packed off to boarding school and never had the family unit most of us take for granted.

"He didn't have any contact with his adoptive parents as an adult, but did find his biological mother, his half brother and half sister in recent years, which was wonderful for him.“He was very much a loner, a bit of a lost soul, always looking for his place in the world, wondering where he might fit? He did however, have many good friends who loved and cared for him deeply.“NIgel lived off grid for many years on a barge with his dogs in Ipswich, pursuing his passion in life – art. The last time I spoke to him he was happy, settled and enjoying a peaceful way of life and doing well selling his pictures.”