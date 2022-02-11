Officers say they are on the scene in response to a collision on the busy road, which happened in the early hours of today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware that Rivelin Valley Road is currently closed as officers respond to a road traffic collision.

Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield, was closed this morning after a crash. The picture shows a police car on the right, and a low loader at the bottom of Hagg Hill after the incident this morning

“Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation whilst our officers carry out their enquiries.”

Officers later added they were called at around 4am this morning (Friday 11 February) to reports of a collision in Rivelin Valley Road.

It was reported that a car was in collision with a tree. The driver suffered minor injuries. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

Picture shows fresh wood chippings which were laid this morning at the scene of the crash in Rivelin Valley Road.