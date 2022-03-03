Ten of the most exciting new artists from across the UK will be showcased in Survey II at Site Gallery, Brown Street, Sheffield city centre, on March 12.

The exhibition explores a wide range of subjects, but at its core is how we relate to each other and the world around us.

Artists consider the balance of control between humans and nature, the representation of marginalised bodies and the possibility of transformation for both materials and beings. Many works reflect on our relationships with those closest to us - asking where we find points of connection, when we are performing for each other and how we can capture moments of vulnerability and love.

The exhibition will present new sculptural, photographic, textile, moving-image, sound and assemblage pieces across the galleries, curated by Angelica Sule, programme director at the Site Gallery.

Others look at the formation of memory; how we archive and record to create collective touchpoints, or how we can explore diasporic memory through surface, sound and absence.

Led by Jerwood Arts, the leading independent funder, the artists are Saelia Aparicio, Tereza Červeňová, Sadé Mica, Rebecca Moss, Cinzia Mutigli, Katarzyna Perlak, Shenece Oretha, Tako Taal, Nicolaas van de Lande and Angharad Williams.

Survey II organisers invited 30 leading artists from across the UK to nominate who they think are the most exciting and dynamic early-career artists making work today.

Many have used mediums new to their practice or to expand on ideas tested in previous bodies of work. The works have been shown in 2021 in Cardiff and London but will be presented in a new way for Sheffield audiences, in the final tour date and the ‘last chance to see’ the exhibition.

Established by Jerwood Arts in 2018, Survey II is the second edition of a group exhibition that presents new work from some of the most outstanding artists in the first stages of their careers in the UK.

Harriet Cooper, head of visual arts at Jerwood Arts, said: “Survey II brings together new work by some of the most compelling early-career artists working in the UK today.

"One of the most exciting things about this project is that we can support artists to evolve, develop and understand their work as they present it to new audiences across the UK through the national tour.

"We are so pleased to have been able to work with such an ambitious and talented group of artists on Survey II, and to be in conversation with them about their practice over the last two years. I look forward to seeing the presentation at Site Gallery in Sheffield, and how the works will come together in this new setting.”

The artists, selected from a long list of almost 30 nominees, had a 12-month period to develop a significant new commission with curatorial and financial support from Jerwood Arts.