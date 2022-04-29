Located on the side of an abandoned building in Upper Allen Street in Netherthorpe, Robin Loxley’s brand new artwork shows a baby elephant and a mother elephant, the latter of whom’s trunk has been created using a chimney that was already in place.

The artist said he was inspired to create the street art after learning that Nellie the Elephant, made famous in a children’s song from the 1950s, left the circus because she had a baby. Robin Loxley said he wanted to recreate her ‘packing her trunk and saying good by to the circus’.

The elephants are also a tribute to Sheffield’s Lizzie the elephant, who was put to work during World War One carting machinery, scrap metal and munitions around the city, a role which would have previously required at least three horses.

Robin Loxley's new artwork has appeared on the size of a derelict building in Upper Allen Street, Netherthorpe

Robin Loxley said: “Art is in the eye of the beholder. But I think my people will love Nellie and her yet unnamed baby elephant.

“The use of the chimney as a creative touch.

“I picked the elephant as a tribute to Sheffield's elephant Lizzie that was at Thomas Wards during WW1 helping out the war efforts. Nellie on the other hand is making her way to freedom.”

