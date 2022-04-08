Clients from the Burton Street Foundation, based in Hillsborough, will have their work on display at the third instalment of the Orange Cheesecake series – an exhibition celebrating colour, expression and togetherness.

Artists with a variety of learning and physical disabilities have communicated their experience in various visual forms.

Work from the upcoming Orange Cheesecake 3 art exhibition in Sheffield city centre

The artwork will be available to buy at the exhibition, which is described as an opportunity to give a voice to those who are too often unheard, and all proceeds will go directly to the artists.

Almost 1,000 people attended last year’s event and an even greater turnout is expected this time around.

The exhibition will be at 35 Chapel Walk, Fargate, Sheffield S1 2PD, which is accessible by trains, trams and road.

It will run from April 24-30, from 10am to 6pm each day.