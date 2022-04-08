S6 Foodbank has partnered with Blenheim Park Estates and Blenheim Park Developments to ensure everyone in Sheffield has enough food to eat.

The campaign, called Nobody Goes Without, aims to tackle food poverty in the city.

Chris Hardy, manager of Sheffield's S6 Foodbank

The Blenheim Park partners are doing this by fundraising, hosting food donation drives and making a monthly cash donation.

This helps the foodbank buy some food items in bulk.

The fundraising campaign has a target of £150,000 to ensure the foodbank can continue to help people in Sheffield with emergency food parcels across the 11 foodbank sites it runs, and it has already raised close to £2,000.

S6 Foodbank manager Chris Hardy said: “The past two years have been relentless, but Sheffield people have continued to support others in need, donating food and cash to people they

will likely never meet, from across the whole city. And that’s incredible.”

In the last two years, the number of people using the foodbank has increased tenfold, with it now supporting around 1,200 people each week.

This huge increase is due in part to the pandemic’s impact but more recently the dramatic rise in the cost of living.

Between April and September 2021, the foodbank said it distributed 14,163 emergency food parcels to adults in Sheffield, and 8,505 emergency food parcels to children.

Paul Blackburn, Blenheim Park Estates and Developments managing director, said: “It has been a pleasure meeting Chris and the team who work tirelessly in the pursuit of helping Sheffield people.

“Having spent time with Chris, I felt compelled to help their cause, in a city we are so proud of and one where we have built our various businesses. Giving something back is so important and the S6 Foodbank is the cause which we wanted to support and add to our charitable work across the city.”

The foodbank will be organising events all year long to get more people involved in the campaign.