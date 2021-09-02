Sheffield's Art in the Gardens to return this weekend

The popular event, which sold out last year, is arguably the largest outdoor art exhibition in the North of England, with artists, craft makers and visitors coming together from across the UK.Thousands of pieces of art and craft are on show and for sale at the event which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5.

It features premier artists in the pavilions and marquees, sculptures on the lawns, an Open Art Competition, dedicated 'Home and Gardens' area and a host of professional artists and craft makers.

As well as exploring the gardens and meeting the artists, locally sourced food and drink are on sale. Tickets costs £6 per adult.

Art in the Gardens 2020 - the event will return this year

Graysons Solicitors return as the premier sponsors of the event for the third year in a row and are pleased to be able to help bring some normality back to the arts world.

Lord Mayor Councillor Gail Smith met Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, at the Botanical Gardens to announce the final countdown to the event.

Graysons has a keen interest in art. They're also the sponsors of Sheffield Young Artists and regularly work with local artist Alan Pennington.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: "We've had the privilege of being involved in Art In The Gardens since 2019 and we're looking forward to being present once again in September. It has been a very difficult year once again and it's a pleasure to be able to help stage such an important event in the city's arts calendar."