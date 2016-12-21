Snow Queen Elsa hosts special ‘sleepover’ for young fans

Elsa’s Perfect Christmas, Elsecar Heritage Centre.

Join the Snow Queen for the biggest sleepover in town.

It is the night before Christmas and she is busy getting ready for the most exciting day of the year.

Elsa and lots of favourite children’s characters take part in an all-singing, all-dancing Christmas show.

Expect lots of Christmas hits, as well as a few of the classic character songs, as youngsters help Elsa get ready for the big man’s arrival.

Carrots for Rudolf… Check.

Cookies for Santa… Check.

What else would be needed for the Christmas tradition?

Organisers Dream Makers Party Productions promise “special appearances from Mr & Mrs Mouse, as well as the Big Man himself and one of his elves!

“Dress code — PJs, onesies, comfies…

“We want you all to get into the Christmassy cosy spirit as our characters will have changed from their favourite ball gowns into their comfies to celebrate this time of year with you.”

The event is being held tomorrow at the Ironworks Building at the Heritage Centre in Wath Road, Elsecar, S74 8HJ.

Show times are 11am-1pm, 1.30pm-3pm and 4pm-6pm

Tickets are £5 per person and under-twos get in free.

Hot chocolate and marshmallows will be served on the day for a small additional charge.

Tickets are available from the Barnsley Museums website on Elsa’s Pperfect Christmas

For more information, call Natalie on 07930 897511 or Leanne on 07540 979023.