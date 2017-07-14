SPECIAL OFFER: 2-4-1 Flamingo Land tickets for Super Hero Sunday on July 23

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, It’s Super Hero Sunday with a super 2-4-1 tickets offer at Flamingo Land to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Hero rollercoaster ride on July 23.

Back in 2013, Flamingo Land launched the thrilling new Hero ride, with its swooping turns and inversions.

To celebrate the ride's fourth birthday bosses have organised a Hero theme day with a fantastic 2-4-1 offer special entry offer.



One free entry is available with one full paying adult...as long as at least one guest is dressed in a full super hero fancy dress costume.

This offer is only available for on-the-day admission.

Simply turn up at the entrance in costume to qualify for tqo people entering for £38 - which applies to both adults and children, who are four years of age and above (three-year-olds and under go free).

Full Terms & Conditions are available at www.flamingoland.co.uk/terms

On Super Hero Sunday - July 23 - visit the Riverside One outdoor stage at 12pm, 2pm and 4pm to see Flamingo Land’s own Super Heroes perform with fun party dances and enjoy some fantastic photo opportunities.



There will also be a face-painter at Riverside One between 12pm and 4pm to give guests their own Super Hero face - at no additional cost.



A fancy-dress competition - for a chance to win a three-night break in the luxurious Holiday Village - will also be held at the Riverside One stage, at 5pm.

"We are delighted to bring you a fabulous 2-for-1 day admission offer," said a spokeswoman.



"Opposite the Hero rollercoaster, our Super Hero theme continues at Fabrizio's Italian restaurant. Here you can enjoy a delicious range of Super Hero themed pizza and pasta dishes.



"What’s more, anyone eating a main meal at Fabrizio's whilst wearing a Super Hero costume can enjoy a free homemade Italian dessert created by our Super Chef, Stefano."

Flamingo Land, recently named as one of the UK's top paid-for attractions, is right on our doorstep in Kirby Misperton, in North Yorkshire - just a short drive between Scarborough and York. It's handy for repeat visits from all over the region, or for days out to and from the coast.

For full venue details, events, directions and a map check out www.flamingoland.co.uk.