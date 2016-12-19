South Yorkshire Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks sign record deal

South Yorkshire's Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks have signed a record deal - bringing news of a long awaited debut album even closer.
The South Yorkshire band of brothers - singer songwriter Kiaran, his brother and drummer Brandon, guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy - have signed with indie label Infectious Music.
It is part of former Sony owned BMG Rights Management, which looks after management of music publishing, recording rights and music distribution.
Also signed with London based Infectious Music are Alt-J, Drenge, Albert Hammond Jr, Leftfield, DMA'S The Temper Trap, Local Natives, The Acid and These New Puritans.
In an exclusive chat Brandon said: "We couldn't be more thrilled to have signed with Infectious Music - this is the best Christmas present we could have.
"We have some amazing plans for 2017 and we will be revealing more very soon."
It comes after they recently announced their biggest UK tour with three special Yorkshire homecoming dates early next year, including The Foundry, in Sheffield, on Friday, March 3. The following night they play Hull, on March 4, and York, on March 6.
There are no details yet of a much anticipated debut album, but with many thousands of social media followers and lots of Radio 1 airplay already behind their single releases, it is believed the album will smash high into the top of the charts - possible hitting the number one spot.
That would make them the Bolton-upon-Dearne quartet the biggest band to come out of South Yorkshire since the Arctic Monkeys.
The record deal announcement was made on the band's social media channels.
On Facebook and Twitter they said: PROUD TO ANNOUNCE WE HAVE SIGNED A RECORD DEAL TO @INFECTIOUS_UK @BMGUK. Our journey has only just started. Big things are coming in 2017!
The Sherlocks have been building a solid live following and were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out Sheffield's iconic Leadmill venue.
With great support from the likes of Steve Lamacq, Annie Mac and Huw Stephens, they are following the great tradition of guitar groups from their area.
The Sherlocks have drawn obvious comparisons from their influencers The Jam, The Clash and Arctic Monkeys but with unquenchable ambition they are intending to create their own unique sound and are already captivating new audiences.
They secured a much coveted support slot on the Libertine’s Arena Tour earlier this year, as well as festival slots at Reading, Leeds and Bestival amongst others,
Since the relaunch of the Infectious Music label in January 2009 Infectious Music, a London based independent record label first formed in 1993, has been making waves in the Alternative music world.
In it's former incarnation it housed a handful of the worlds most adored artists, including Ash, Garbage, Pop Will Eat It Self, Cable, Muse, Funeral for Friend and many others.
Though much has changed since the early days, the 'hands on, feet up' approach to music continues to inspire the label, a bespoke music company who serve new artists with flare and a point of difference.
The Sherlocks UK TOUR DATES 2017 February 2017
1st - Mad Hatters, Inverness
2nd - Dundee Busker, Dundee
3rd - Lemon Tree, Aberdeen
4th - PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
5th - Electric Circus, Edinburgh
7th - O2 Academy 2, Newcastle
8th - The Middlesborough Empire, Middlesborough
10th - Albert Hall, Manchester
11th - O2 Academy, Liverpool
12th - The Grand Social, Dublin
14th - Voodoo, Belfast 15th - The Sugarmill, Stoke
16th - 02 Institute 3, Birmingham
17th - Thekla, Bristol
18th - Sin City, Swansea
19th - Cwlb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
21st - The Hub, Plymouth
22nd - Talking Heads, Southampton
23rd - Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
24th - Sub89, Reading
25th - The Horn, St Albans
27th - Chinnerys, Southend
28th - Waterfront Studio, Norwich
March 2017
1st - Met Lounge, Peterborough
3rd - The Foundry, Sheffield
4th - Welly, Hull
6th - Fibbers, York
7th - 53 Degrees, Preston
8th - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
9th - Junction2, Cambridge
10th - Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes
12th - The Bullingdon, Oxford
13th - The Wheatsheaf, Frome
14th - The Boiler Room, Guilford
15th - Tunbridge Wells Forum, Tunbridge Wells
Full details and tickets at thesherlocksmusic.co.uk