Sheffield’s heritage to go on show at 85 free events

Sheffield’s fascinating history will be told through 85 events as part of a four-day celebration this autumn.

The diverse programme for this year’s Heritage Open Days has been revealed, with everything from bellringing to a football tour on the list.

Launch of Heritage open days at Famous Sheffield Shop on the Ecclesall Road

Each event taking place from September 8 to 11 is free to attend, with most organised by dedicated volunteers with a passion for history.

Launching this year’s programme at the Famous Sheffield Shop in Ecclesall Road, Liz Godfrey of Sheffield Civic Trust said: ““Fascinating venues are open without charge for the public to visit and learn more about the city.”

One of the highlights of this year’s event will be a co-ordinated bellringing, held as part of a national initiative.

Liz said: “The bellringers of Sheffield and South Yorkshire have risen to the national ‘Challenge 500’ and many belltowers will open this year.

“Come and watch them and have a go yourself.”

Also included are the Norfolk Heritage Trail, brutalist architecture, an Iron Age hillfort and a wander round old Wadsley.

The story of the city will be told in three of its cemeteries, and people will be able to discover Florence Nightingale’s connection with Sheffield.

Industrial and craft history will on display through the Hawley Tool Collection, the Cutler’s Hall and Wortley Top Forge.

Theatre and cinema links will be under the spotlight at Montgomery, the Curzon and the Abbeydale Picture House, which is currently undergoing renovation.

All the events are listed in a booklet which can be collected from the Visitor Information Centre in Surrey Street or downloaded from http://sheffieldcivictrust.org.uk/hod/