Courteeners are coming to stage near you

Courteeners fans can look forward to a Yorkshire gig on the indie darling's biggest UK tour.

The northern show's announcement coincides with release today of new single, following recently released success The 17th (reprised here), from upcoming album Mapping the Rendezvous.

Ahead of release of their fifth album and October issue of No One Will Ever Replace Us track, Manchester's finest this week announced details of the Leeds date climax to their most extensive homeland tour.

The single is hailed "a modern day anthem dedicated to a very British kind of summertime love".

Frontman Liam Fray says of the song, “it’s about finding love in the unlikely surroundings of Glastonbury. There’s almost an under-pinning fear about, when you’ve got something so good, you don’t want it to end.”

The track is available digitally and with album pre-orders from today.

The band's autumn dates at arenas and concert halls across the country sees them play:

Thursday November 10 Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall

Friday November 11 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Saturday November 12 London O2 Academy Brixton

Monday November 14 Bristol O2 Academy

Tuesday November 15 Norwich UEA

Thursday November 17 Birmingham O2 Academy

Friday November 18 Liverpool Echo Arena

Saturday November 19 Glasgow The SSE Hydro Arena

Monday November 21 Newcastle O2 Academy

Tuesday November 22 Nottingham Rock City

Thursday November 24 Carlisle Sands Centre

Friday November 25 Leeds First Direct Arena

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (September 2) and at ticketweb.co.uk /www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk site.

Clean Cut Kid support on all dates with additional support from Milburn (Leeds and Liverpool) and The View (Glasgow).

Produced by the band’s regular collaborator Joe Cross, the LP - first on Ignition Records - promises to be "the band’s biggest and best album to date, hugely confident and supremely hook-heavy".