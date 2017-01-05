Young Voices in perfect harmony

The amazing massed choir of Young Voices returns to Sheffield Arena for the 18th consecutive year for five nights from Monday.

Welshman David Lewis, aged 77, started his Young Voices company 21 years ago whilst working as a solicitor.

He got the idea after watching a cricket match and bemoaning the lack of singing by spectators.

He decided to help inspire people to find their own voices.

David Lewis also wanted to introduce children to world music and provide them with the biggest stage and audience to perform to, creating an experience and memories they will never forget.

They perform many different styles of music, including folk, pop, rock and classical.

Since then, more than one million UK children have performed as part of the UK Young Voices Choir.

The family-run business, taken over by David’s sons Ben and Paul, works with UK schools and fills part of their music curriculum.

Schools teach their children the choir music for around four months in music lessons before the children experience their chance to be the star for the night in their local arena.

This year, more than 130,000 children from 2,500 schools will be performing in 22 dates in four major city arenas, including Sheffield, which kicks off the 2017 tour.

The other venues this year are in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

On average, 5000 children are the stars each night.

All this year’s shows will be led by soul and jazz artist Natalie Williams.

Despite having seven critically-acclaimed albums under her belt, Natalie she is incredibly excited to be joining the performances.

Due to popular demand, The Beatbox Collective will also be returning to the Young Voices tour after their performances last year.

A host of famous singers have joined the Young Voice choir in their performances, including Connie Talbot, Alexandra Burke, Beverley Knight, Dionne Bromfield, Katherine Jenkins, Lemar, Des’ree, Joss Stone and Miss Dynamite.

Ben Lewis said: “Young Voices is really designed for music teachers to get their kids involved in live music on a huge scale.

“If you’re a music teacher, you’ll want to be able to go into class and engage with those kids and being able to offer them a sell-out show at the a major arena with amazing artists.

“It doesn’t get better than that”.

The Young Voices Foundation is a charity set up by Young Voices that aims to inspire and encourage children and young people, especially those who are disadvantaged, through music and singing projects.

Young Voices have also raised in excess of £1 million over the past 10 years for CLIC Sargent, a charity that helps children suffering with cancer.

An annual fundraising concert at the Royal Albert Hall for CLIC Sargent helps to raise money and promote awareness.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 or in person at the Arena box office.

For more information on the organisation, visit www.youngvoices.co.uk.

For more information on the work of the charity foundation, go to www.youngvoicesfoundation.org.uk