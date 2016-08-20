Sheffield artist's look back at Stones and Beatles

A Sheffield artist will take many Beatles and Stones fans back in time with his latest exhibition in the city.

Steve Goodison, who lives in Mosborough and works full time in the print industry, has made pencil drawings that cleverly combine faces and song lyrics on show in the Forum cafe bar on Devonshire Green, Sheffield.

A young Keith Richards features on this drawing

He said: “I have always been into art, especially drawing, and portraits.

“Art was always my thing at school, which led to me going to art college, and then into graphic design, which eventually led to me working in the print industry.

“I had my first exhibition in 2010, at the Rutland Arms. I have also exhibited my work in other venues around Sheffield including the Harland Cafe, the Washington, the Frog and Parrot, the Winter Garden and the Green Room.”

His latest exhibition, called simply ‘The Beatles and The Stones’, is currently on display at The Forum Cafe, and will run until the end of October.

Paul McCartney on a picture called Hey Jude

“I’ve grown up listening to the Beatles and John Lennon albums, because my dad has always been a big fan,” he said.

The exhibition is made up of a series of pencil drawings featuring portraits and lyrics from some of the bands’ most iconic songs. All the original pictures are for sale as limited edition prints.

Steve has a Facebook page called steve-goodison-pop-art.

The Beatles played several times in Sheffield in the early and mid-1960s at the City Hall and at the Azena Ballroom, Gleadless, in a show run by promoter Peter Stringfellow.

The Stones also played early gigs at the City Hall and of course they continue to tour, including more recent gigs at Don Valley Arena.