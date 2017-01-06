Dame steals the show again as Palin pops up in panto

There are three things you can rely on; death, taxes and the Sheffield Theatres Christmas panto making you laugh.

Yet again, Damian Williams stole the show.

His ninth outing as dame, this time Snow White’s Nurse Nellie, was yet another triumph and a packed house ate it up.

Even his repeated costume changes raised a chuckle, including references to modern day reality TV ‘characters,’ and his snide quips at the expense of fellow cast members and extras were brilliantly delivered.

One of the real jewels in the crown of Paul Hendy’s production was the appearance of Michael Palin.

His contribution, on pre-recorded videos, as the Magic Mirror were fantastic, the Sheffield accent laid on thick and his allegiance to Sheffield United brought out at every opportunity to cheers and boos from the audience. Pantomime stuff.

The idea to use a video for the mirror was a great one, executed very well by a production team who have really have their act together.

The musical numbers were great and there was innovation in the form of 3D glasses and a ghostly display that drew gasps.

Wendi Peters’ acerbic performance as the Wicked Queen was fantastic to watch, with brutal insults for the audience and a menace that was all too real for at least a couple of youngsters in the stalls.

Richard Franks, as comical Herman the Henchman, did brilliantly to shine alongside Williams, when others might wilt in his shadow.

And Phil Gallagher brought the familiarity for youngsters, the Cbeebies star keeping crowd participation high on the agenda throughout and of course alluding to his Mister Maker persona.

The cast are entirely unapologetic in plugging next year’s show, which will be Williams’ 10th anniversary celebration and will undoubtedly boast all new jokes, folks.

We’ll have to go again then, won’t we?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs finishes on Sunday 8th January at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre.

