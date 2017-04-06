Ten great things to do

Looking for something to do - here’s a list of our top ten

1. Wagon Wheel presents

An Evening with Richard Kitson at The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, Friday, April 7, doors 7.45pm, £5 otd, £4 adv. Following the success of his In Your Own Time album launch with us last year, The Yorkshire Bluesman will again be performing an extended set of his own material and some classic blues/folk standards along with the help of a guest or two. Joining us to complete a fine night of entertainment will be Joe Solo and Georgina Gilmartin. Advance tickets from We Got Tickets

2. T.Rextasy

The Marc Bolan 40th Commemorative Anniversary Tour: T.Rextasy have been performing all over the world for 25 years, a career that ironically out-lives Marc’s T.Rex. The band returns to venues across the UK to transport audiences back to the 1970s for the Marc Bolan 40th commemorative anniversary tour. This full-on concert showcases all of the hits and more, with both electric and acoustic performances, faithfully recreating the energy and performance of Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Bringing audiences to their feet across the globe, the whole family will enjoy the experience of being transported back to the ’70s to re-live the experience of a Marc Bolan concert. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, Friday, April 21, 8pm, tickets £20.75. Tel. 01246 345222. Chesterfield Theatres

3. Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage

Critically acclaimed American-Canadian, singer-songwriter, Oh Susanna’s music combines grit and subtlety that benefits from expressive, clear vocals while her folk-inspired songs are both thoughtful and contemplative, bringing her many admirers. The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BS, Thursday, April 20, doors: 7.30pm. Tickets £12.00, tel. 0114 266 5599. Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage Music

4. Exhibition

Fashion & Freedom: Exclusive to the exhibition’s stay in Barnsley is a specially-curated selection of historical wartime and Edwardian fashion emphasising the aesthetic changes in women’s fashion pre and post war, the rise of hemlines and the change of the silhouette. The way women dressed changed forever. The Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley, S70 2HZ, closes Saturday, April 8, admission is free. For more information and to book visit Barnsley Civic or tel. 01226 327000.

5. S6 Foodbank Fundraiser

Music is the food of love as S6 Foodbank hosts a night of entertainment to raise funds for the hungry. An evening of music and entertainment with Murston Bapchild and the Braxton Hicks, The Glummer Twins, PLUC, and a raffle with great prizes donated from local businesses, at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse, Road, Sheffield, S10 1TD, Saturday, April 8, 7.30pm. Tickets £10, available from We Got Tickets using the search: S6 Foodbank Fundraiser.

6. Pride and Prejudice

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death. To celebrate the memory of one of the world’s most famous authors why not join the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons theatre company as they exercise their Austen powers in their comic adaptation of the literary masterpiece Pride and Prejudice? The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, next Thursday, April 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets: £12 adults, £11 concessions. Barnsley Lamproom

7. The Roots Music Club

Daoiri Farrell, with Dave Martin & Friends supporting, Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BY, Friday, April 7, 7.30pm.

Tickets £11 on the door or £9 in advance from We Got Tickets Roots Music Club Special offers, buy four on the door, get one ticket free. Students under 17 admitted free of charge with an adult ticket holder. Daoiri Farrell

8. Beer and Bands at Crich

The event runs from Saturday, April 29, to Monday, May 1, and will include bands of different genres playing, plus a beer and food festival at Crich Tramway Village, near Matlock. Confirmed bands include Silver Sax and Crich Brass playing in the bandstand on Saturday. The Red Lion will host A Little Jazz and Stunt Double with their mix of popular music. On Sunday, Belper Town Wind Band, Holymoorside Brass and Doveholes Brass Band will occupy the bandstand, while the Noisy Neighbours will make themselves heard in the Red Lion. On Monday, Escafield Brass Band and Crich Brass Band will play in the bandstand, while the Red Lion comes alive again with Sideways followed by Hag Farm Conspiracy. The Ripley Morris Men and Ripley Green Garters will perform in the afternoon in the period street. Tramway

9. Jane Eyre

The National Theatre bring their thrilling and imaginative new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece Jane Eyre to The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, from Tuesday April 18 – Saturday, April 22.

Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ Box Office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at Sheffield Theatres and are priced from £16. Concessions and group discounts are available.

10. SYTM Open day

See the magnificent Sheffield United Tours, the culmination of a 10-year restoration project. See over 60 vehicles and artefacts. Free vintage bus trips. Workshop tours. Adm £4, £2.50, £10, car park, cafe, shop, disabled access. Units 8-9 Waddington Way, Aldwarke, Roth, S65 3SH, Sun, April 9, 10.30-4pm. South Yorkshire Transport Museum