Pair could be back for Sheffield Tigers’ speedway team in 30-race bonanza

Sheffield Tigers are anxiously awaiting fitness updates on injured duo Josh Bates and Todd Kurtz ahead of tomorrow night’s Owlerton double header.

Bates missed Friday’s defeat at Redcar after a fall at home which left him with a shoulder injury and Kurtz has been out since last month.

Club chiefs are hoping one, or possibly both, will be available to face title rivals Ipswich and Edinburgh on a bumper night of 30 races tomorrow.

Club co-owner Damien Bates said: “We need the points from our remaining home meetings to finish top of the table.

“Our chances will be enhanced if we can have both Josh and Todd back, but I suspect it will be a late call where both riders are concerned.

“It will be a week since Josh fell and we are hoping Todd’s had enough time to come back, but we’ll know more first thing in the morning.

“Naturally we have been looking at our options to replace them if that becomes necessary.”

Tomorrow’s meetings, which start at 7.15, could turn out to be a play-off rehearsal.

“Ipswich have been up there in the league table with ourselves all season,” said Bates.

“Edinburgh have staged a late rally and are looking good and that’s why tomorrow is so important, we can really lay a marker down with two wins against them because we may need to beat them both in the play-offs to win the title.

“We have got some really exciting meetings to come here at Sheffield and we need all our fans to get rut behind us, tomorrow and on Monday when we have Redcar here.

“We are running Monday to get our fixtures in before the cut-off point for the play-offs.”