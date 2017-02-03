Rotherham Titans look for upset at Yorkshire Carnegie

Rotherham Titans hope to inflict a rare defeat on county rivals Yorkshire Carnegie at Headingley Stadium on Sunday (3pm.)

Titans go into the clash on the back of a 23-10 victory over Richmond, but they know the challenge which awaits them is a stiff one.

Carnegie have lost just one Championship game this term, against runaway leaders London Irish.

Nevertheless, Rotherham will take confidence from an upturn in recent form and will travel without fear for what is always a competitive derby encounter.

Rotherham have made just three changes to their starting XV, two of which come in the backline.

Club Captain Will Owen has recovered from injury and returns at outside centre, moving Callum Wilson onto the wing for Ben Foley; whilst Northampton Saints dual-registered winger Tom Collins, comes in for Jake Henry.

In the pack, the solitary change sees Miles Normandale come into the second row for the injured Toby Salmon.

Titans Justin Burnell said: “I was really happy with the result against Richmond, it was a win that we needed following a couple of defeats and in very tricky conditions I thought our defence and discipline was outstanding.

“On the back of that the boys have trained well this week, as players always do coming off the back of a win, and they are looking forward to the challenge of facing Carnegie.

“That’s a big local derby for us and there’ll be lots to play for. Carnegie are a class act with a massive depth of talent and there’s no doubt we’ll need to be at our best on Sunday.”

Titans: 15 Will Thomas, 14 Callum Wilson, 13 Will Owen (Capt.), 12 Joe Barker, 11 Tom Collins, 10 Lee Millar, 9 George Tresidder, 1 Tom Williams, 2 Charlie Maddison, 3 Joe Rees, 4 Miles Normandale, 5 Oli Curry, 6 Buster Lawrence, 7 Tom Calladine, 8 Tom MacDonald.

Replacements: 16 Santi Socino, 17 Toby Williams, 18 Danny Herriott, 19 Darren Oliver, 20 George Oliver, 21 Matt Walsh, 22 Ben Foley.

Carnegie’s Bryan Redpath has made one change to his starting line up.

Taylor Prell will come into the side that beat London Scottish, replacing Seb Stegmann, who misses out with injury. Sione Faletau is set to make his home debut and Ollie Stedman returns from his injury and is named on the bench.

Charlie Beech, Andy Forsyth, Lee Imiolek, Ross Graham, Richard Beck are all ruled out through injury.