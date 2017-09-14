Rotherham Titans' skipper punished for abusing match official

Rotherham Titans' club captain Charlie Maddison has received a three-week suspension for verbally abusing match officials, but teammate Jake Henry has been cleared of the more serious charge of physical abuse towards a match official.

Both players appeared before a disciplinary panel in Leeds last night to answer charges relating to their conduct during last weekend’s 44-0 defeat to local rivals Doncaster Knights.

Maddison pleaded guilty to abusing match officials during the second-half and was subsequently banned.

Henry, meanwhile, denied the charge against him. After hearing the full evidence, the panel dismissed the case. He is free to play with immediate effect.

On that incident, Mike Hamlin, who chaired the disciplinary panel said: "The panel found that the referee backed into the player in a dynamic situation, standing on his toe and the player’s reaction was not unreasonable in the circumstances.

“On these specific facts - while no player should ever place his hands upon an official - the conduct in this particular case, did not meet the red card threshold and the citing was therefore dismissed."

Maddison will be free to play again from October 2, in time for the Titans' clash away to Bedford Blues that weekend.

In the meantime, he will miss three matches starting with this weekend’s visit of Hartbury College.

Maddison will also have to sit out the fixtures against Cornish Pirates and Richmond.