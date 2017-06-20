Curtis Wilson wings in from union for Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles have signed former rugby union winger Curtis Wilson on a deal until the end of the season.

The Eagles have moved to add another new face to their squad after a hugely disappointing defeat against Batley on Sunday, which left director of rugby Mark Aston asking major questions of his ailing side.

With back-to-back heavy defeats in the bag, Aston is demanding a response against leaders Hull KR on Sunday, threatening to add more than just Wilson as he plots the Eagles’ recovery.

Wilson, who has enjoyed spells with Rotherham Titans and Ealing in union, switches codes, with Aston stating he once had a look at him earlier in his career.

“He is a young kid who is actually from Sheffield,” Aston told The Star.

“He is a rugby union player who we believe has got some potential to become a very good rugby league player. It is exciting to have him on board. We have fetched one or two in and if I get the chance then there will be one or two more.

“I found out about him through someone I knew, and then I got the clips and had a closer look at him. As a young kid, he was invited down to our scholarship but he ended up going down the rugby union route. He went to Leeds Carnegie and he actually played for Leeds Rhinos in the Nines competition, so Keith Senior has been aware of him. We’ve both had a strong look at him and we are excited because we feel he has got some potential as well.”

Wilson made his name as a winger but Aston envisages a different path for him at the Eagles. With the likes of Garry Lo, Ben Blackmore, Ryan Millar and Paddy Flynn all capable of playing on the wing, the Eagles chief sees a future for Wilson at centre, as he also keeps one eye on the possibility of a longer deal for next season.

“He can play at centre and on the wing,” Aston confirmed.

“We think that we can make him into a centre. He is strong and quick, he scores tries. He is one of those players who likes to defend as well. It’ll be a few weeks for us to get him into shape but once we do he will be a big bonus for us.”

