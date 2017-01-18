Video: Sporting Sheffield Steeler applauds team-mate who took his top line spot

John Armstrong admitted he was disappointed when he looked at the team playing board and found he’d been moved off Sheffield Steelers’ glamour-line alongside Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter.

But he says his hunger to play big minutes in every Elite League game remains as strong as ever and he is enjoying linking up with different team mates.

Asked if how he’d felt after being moved off the prime unit, he replied: “Originally I looked at the board and see your name moved down the lines it is not a good feeling, but on this team there is not really a first line.

“The idea is to get all lines going. At any point any line can take that first line role.”

Armstrong, who has looked sharp playing with the likes of Guillaume Desbiens and Mike Ratchuk and has been commended by coach Paul Thompson for not complaining about the shift.

The forward still gets some action alongside Roy and Fretter as three centremen are rotated across the four offensive lines.

John Armstrong, Sheffield Steelers

The 28-year-old Canadian, who admitted his own form ‘slowed down’ a little over the Christmas period but is now averaging a point a game, said: “I get to play a little bit with everybody. I want to play as much as possible, I don’t really care that much who it’s with! I like the guys I am playing with right now. (Desbiens and Ratchuk) and ofcourse I like playing with Roy and Fretter as well. Things are going well, we are getting more scoring on all lines and that’s what Thommo’s goal was.”

The sporting former AHL man also applauded the man who took his spot, Markus Nilsson. “You’ve seen as the year has gone on he is fast got more confident..they are going to play well together.”

Steelers host Braehead Clan on Saturday, but Armstrong is not overly concerned what qualities they will bring. “We are playing well, scoring goals, let’s just worry about us now.”

n Winger Jesse Schultz, discarded by Steelers last month, has signed for Debreceni HK in Hungary, coached by ex NHLer Jason Morgan.