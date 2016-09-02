European Masters: Joyful turnaround for Matt Fitzpatrick but quadruple bogey pain for Danny Willett

Matt Fitzpatrick produced a remarkable turnaround to sneak through the cut at the European Masters.

But while there was joy for the 22-year-old on the day after his birthday, there was only frustration for fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett.

The defending champion stormed up the leaderboard after carding 33 over the front nine.

But back-to-back bogeys were followed by a shock quadruple bogey via the water on 12 to send him tumbling off the pace.

The pin position on 12 was incredibly tricky on Friday and Willett twice found the water as his round took a disastrous turn.

Two birdies helped him recover slightly to close on -3, six shots off a three way tie for the lead on -9 and plenty to do if he is to retain his title.

Fitzpatrick looked to have a mountain to climb to make the cut in the Swiss Alps after finishing +5 at the end of the first round.

But he did just that, bogeying just one hole during the second round and narrowly sneaking through the cut courtesy of four birdies in his last five holes to close on level par.

The lead on -9 is shared by Romain Langasque of France, England’s Richard Bland and Australian Richard Green whose only bogey of the day on 17 proved costly to deny him the outright lead.