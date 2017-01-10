Search

WATCH: 'So happy' Fernando Forestieri thanks Sheffield Wednesday fans for support after signing new deal

Fernando Forestieri takes the adulation from fans after scoring against Wigan earlier this season

Fernando Forestieri has paid tribute to Sheffield Wednesday fans for their backing after the Owls forward agreed a new deal at Hillsborough.

