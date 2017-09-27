Video: That feisty Carlos Carvalhal press conference in full ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City

It was as animated, feisty and angry as we’ve ever seen Carlos Carvalhal in a pre-match press conference.

The normally cool and calm Sheffield Wednesday head coach was clearly stung by the criticism meted out following Sunday’s derby defeat to Sheffield United at Hillsborough.

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal hit back at his critics during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday

And to his credit, despite wanting to move on from the debacle and concentrate on facing Birmingham City at St Andrews tonight, Carvalhal fronted up to each question that referred back to that 4-2 Blades win.

He insisted he and the team are ‘strong, not weak’ and of course there was the now famous element in which he took out a £20 note and slammed his fist of it on the table to indicate that although Wednesday took a hammering on Sunday, they still retain the game value.

