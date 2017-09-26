Video: Even the most experienced players can be caught by nerves, says Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal believes that no matter how experienced a player is, he is never immune from the nervousness of adversity.

Carvalhal admitted on Sunday that his team had been struck by nerves having conceded in the first two minutes against bitter rivals Sheffield United and then found themselves 2-0 down soon after.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal after watching his side get back to 2-2 against Sheffield United on Sunday

The Owls fought back two level at 2-2 but eventually Carvalhal's side went down 4-2 at Hillsborough.

The defeat understandably led to much criticism of the experienced team by supporters who felt they had failed to turn up on such a big occasion and Carvalhal's point about nerves further questioned the ability of this squad to handle hugely significant games.

However, the coach said that experience doesn't always negate difficult circumstances that arise in games.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night's trip to Birmingham City, Carvalhal said: "The most experienced player, the most experienced professional in different jobs, if they are preparing in an emotional environment, trying to be ready, if they have a big problem after a few minutes that puts him in difficult circumstances and then take another one after 10 minutes...they are experienced but they don't have brains? They don;t have feelings? They are not people? It is something that they deal with easily?

"Of course it is not like this. Of course they will stay nervous in these moments."

RELATED CONTENT

VIDEO: Watch Carlos Carvalhal screw up and batter a £20 note to show value of Sheffield Wednesday side after defeat to Sheffield United

Video: ‘Resilient’ Carlos Carvalhal vows to get Sheffield Wednesday promoted

Video: Carlos Carvalhal comes out fighting in heated Sheffield Wednesday press conference

"It is unpredictable. So we take time to recover in that situation and we did recover. I recovered to 2-1, we recovered to 2-2. When we conceded the third, of course that one made a massive impact because you do a lot to achieve the two goals."

Carvalhal went on to refute claims that the team lacked the passion shown by their opponents on the day.

He said: "I don't agree that we didn't play with passion because if you don't play with passion and with heart you will never come back from 2-0 to 2-2. Never.

"After when you take the third after you do a lot to achieve 2-2, it is a big kick in the head.

"This is what happened. I understand we must do differently but you take a goal after two minutes, you take another after 10 - after 12 minutes you are losing 2-0. It's easy to talk, I understand there are a lot of emotions involved. I understand because I have a passion for Sheffield Wednesday, but think that aren't normal happened in that game."

Carvalhal added that he is confident that the team would be able to cope better with similar circumstances should they arise in the future.

"This doesn't happen every day," he said. "Important games in 10 minutes you are losing 2-0. To us it's completely abnormal but we believe in the future we will do better"