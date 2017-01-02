Video: Draw was fair but break too short, says Carlos Carvalhal after Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Carlos Carvalhal says that the short break between games was the contributing factor to a dour scoreless draw between Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves at Hillsborough.

The match started brightly but quickly tailed off, with Wednesday's players in particular looking somewhat lethargic as they failed to get into a rhythm in front of a crowd of 30,549, their biggest attendance of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal

It took an Adam Reach goal in injury time to rescue a point for Wednesday against Preston at Deepdale on Saturday and despite having five changes to that side, they were clearly feeling the effects of an intense game.

The Owls head coach said that the result against paul Lambert's side was a fair one, though Wolves will count themselves unfortunate not to have been awarded a penalty in the first half when Matt Doherty was hacked down in the box by Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

"I think it was a typical game after such a short break of 48 hours," said Carvalhal. "I think the scoreline was correct. We had chances, they had chances. One possible penalty to them, one possible penalty to us.

"We wanted to do better in this game but we did what we could have done under the circumstances and the draw was the fair result.

"I don't know if we win one point or lose two points but I think the time off now will be very good to us. You try your best, you put the best team out to win the game but you also have to put out the team who has recovered the best.

"We played against a team who play very compact and solid. They made things difficult for us. I don't have too many things to talk about in this game.

"If you ask me whether we had time to prepare for the game though, strategy, corners, set-pieces, I tell you no."