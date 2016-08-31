Video: Dom Howson on Sheffield Wednesday's transfer deadline day with Adam Reach a target

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The Star's Dom Howson believes transfer deadline day at Sheffield Wednesday will get busier as the Owls look to fill two positions.

A left back remains a priority as well as a winger with the Owls pushing to bring Adam Reach to Hillsborough.

Adam Reach is a target for Sheffield Wednesday

There may also be players leaving the club with loan deals potentially in the offing, though as Dom states, the Owls are under no pressure to shave the squad's numbers.

