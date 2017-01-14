Video: Carlos Carvalhal hails 'deserved' win for Sheffield Wednesday thanks to 'amazing' Ross Wallace goal against Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal said his team were worthy winners after a 2-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town.

A forgettable game was given a much-needed lift by a stunning strike from Ross Wallace 10 minute into the second half and the Owls task was made easier by the red card for Terriers midfielder Jack Payne who was sent off for a late lunge on Sam Hutchinson,

Fernando Forestieri, who this week signed a new contract at Wednesday, made sure of the points by knocking in from close range after substitute Callum McManaman had done all the hard work.

The win puts five points between Wednesday in sixth and 7th placed Derby County and just a point off Huddersfield in fifth.

"I think we deserved the win against a very good team," said Carvalhal. "In the first half we made one or two mistakes in the way we pressed. In the second half, when we started winning the ball, we moved it faster.

"It was an amazing goal from Wallace, a typical Ross Wallace goal. He deserved this goal. We gave him permission to fly and he flew to a fantastic goal.

Carlos Carvalhal and skipper Glenn Loovens after the 2-0 win over Huddersfield

"I didn't see the red card, I was too far away. I think Forestieri should have been given a penalty though."

Sam Winnall made his debut for Wednesday, coming on at half time to replace Steven Fletcher and the former Barnsley frontman made an immediate impression, with an impressive first showing.

"Winnall really affected the game, he's a good player and made a big impact, just like McManaman," added Carvalhal. "When we win, we win together.

"I am very happy with the fans today. We felt they were with us even when the first half wasn't going our way.

"Our next game against Brighton is the most important game of the season because it's the next one."