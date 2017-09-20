Steel City Derby: Keep calm and carry on - Sheffield Wednesday’s mantra as Carvalhal tries to keep a lid on the hype

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has ordered his Owls players to ignore the hype surrounding the 128th Steel City derby.

Wednesday take on neighbours Sheffield United for the first time in over five years this Sunday.

It promises to be a white-hot atmosphere at Hillsborough but Carvalhal is calling on the team to firmly concentrate on executing their game-plan

He told The Star: “We must be focused on the things that we can do and not the things surrounding the game. We are professionals and we will prepare for the game in the best way and try to find the weak and strong points of the opponent. We will create a strategy for the game. Let’s fight, run a lot and try to play good football to win the game.”

On their preparations for the derby, Carvalhal said: “It will be a normal week like we have done in the past. It [United] is the next game that we play in the competition.

“Usually when we have one week to prepare, the answer is strong and good. We will try to play good football and fight like we have done so far.”

He expects a sell-out crowd to get right behind his team.

“Our fans will push my players a lot,” said Carvalhal.

“I understand the passion; I understand the excitement, I have played many derbies as a coach. It is a game I am looking forward to but as coach I must be cold and keep the emotions at the correct level and prepare the team for the match.”

The Owls have collected seven points from the last three matches. Only a late strike by Sol Bamba denied them a third straight win at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Carvalhal said: “We are winning points which is important and we are growing up like a team. We are more strong as a team and playing good football. We played at a very high standard against Cardiff. When you are achieving points but at the same time playing good football, you are, of course, in a good way.”

