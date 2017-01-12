Search

Sheffield Wednesday: Striker leaves Owls

Sergiu Bus celebrates scoring against Huddersfield

Sergiu Bus has left Sheffield Wednesday to join Romanian side Astra Giurgiu.

The Romania under 21 international was brought to Wednesday almost two years ago when Stuart Gray was in charge and made seven appearances that season, scoing once against Huddersfield.

However, the 24 year-old was deemed surplus to requirements when Carlos Carvalhal took over and Bus has turned out just three times since, one of them as a substitute in last year's League Cup win away to Newcastle.

In February last year Bus moved to Italy on a loan switch to Salernitana.

Bus today agreed a one and a half year deal with Astra, who are currently seventh in Romania's Liga 1.

The news comes as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to announce the signing of striker Sam Winnall from Barnsley and boss Carvalhal has stated that he is keen for more players jn the fringes of the squad to move on.

Sergiu Bus scoring his one and only goal for Sheffield Wednesday against Huddersfield in April 2015

