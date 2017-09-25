Sheffield Wednesday: Scotland call-ups for Owls pair Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher

Have your say

Wednesday duo Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher have been selected in the Scotland squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Slovakia and Slovenia.

Midfield playmaker Bannan and striker Fletcher, who made his 50th Owls appearance in their 4-2 Steel City derby loss to Sheffield United yesterday, will be hoping to feature in the qualifiers next month.

Having secured back-to-back victories against Lithuania and Malta earlier this month, Scotland head into the final round of matches with their destiny in their own hands, knowing that two victories would all but guarantee a play-off spot.

Scotland entertain Slovakia at Hampden Park on Thursday, October 5 followed by a trip to Slovenia three days later.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers - Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders - Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Steven Whittaker (Hibernian)

Midfielders - Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa)*

Forwards - Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County),

*Snodgrass is on loan from West Ham United.

