Sheffield Wednesday players given red card warnings

Carlos Carvalhal says his players have been repeatedly warned this season about responding to provocation from opposition players, as the Owls prepare to take on Preston North End tomorrow.

The two sides met earlier this month at Hillsborough, in a match that saw Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri sent-off in the second half after becoming involved in an off-the-ball altercation with Ben Pearson.

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal...Pic Steve Ellis

The red card didn’t prove too costly on the day as Wednesday went on to win 2-1, but the Owls did lose against Reading the following week in the first of Forestieri’s three-match suspension.

The head coach admits that all of his players have been told on a number of occasions about running the risk of being sent off.

“We must be calm and, of course, we can’t react to provocation,” said Carvalhal.

“We talk with Fernando and all the players, not specific to the Preston game but all the games.

“We must be focused in what we can control in our football and not in this kind of different situations. Not with Fernando but with all the players.”

Wednesday are looking to build on the impressive Boxing Day win over Newcastle as they head to Deepdale and they could do so with Kieran Lee back in the side, with Carvalhal hopeful the midfielder will return from injury.