Sheffield Wednesday: Owls star Gary Hooper to step up recovery from hamstring injury

Centre forward Gary Hooper has been pencilled in to make his eagerly-awaited Owls comeback next week.

Hooper, who has sat-out Wednesday’s last eight fixtures because of a hamstring injury, is poised to take part in the development squad’s clash at Barnsley on Tuesday, January 10.

Although the 28-year-old has made steady progress from the knock he suffered against Fulham last November, Hooper is unlikely to be risked for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal told The Star: “Gary Hooper will be back soon.

“He will probably be ready after the cup game.

“We will have more options and be stronger in the future.”

Hooper’s imminent return will boost the Owls’ forward options as Carvalhal’s men aim to get back on track after two below-par performances in the draws with Preston North End and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wednesday’s medical team are still assessing Kieran Lee’s hip problem. The midfielder has been hampered by the injury in recent weeks and was forced off at half-time against Wolves.

Carvalhal, who is confident Almen Abdi will be available for selection this weekend, acknowledged: “We rested Kieran for some games to try and give him time to recover. We expected him to recover but it was a bad sign against Wolves.”

