Sheffield Wednesday: Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal goes easy on Lucas Joao after Brentford miss

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal refused to criticise Lucas Joao despite the striker’s bad miss in their 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Joao spurned a great chance to put Wednesday in front just before the half-hour mark, stabbing a right foot shot over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Lucas Joao knows just how simple that opportunity was

The Bees made Joao and the Owls pay for their profligacy as Lasse Vibe gave the hosts the lead in the 54th minute following a mistake by Keiren Westwood.

Goalkeeper Westwood made amends, pulling off a fine save to keep out Scott Hogan’s deflected drive before Sam Hutchinson claimed a last-gasp leveller.

Carvalhal said: “It is not a problem. Lucas missed a chance but other players missed situations.

“To me, individual situations are not important. The most important thing is the team gave a fantastic, very strong answer. We played with heart and soul.

“If one person makes a mistake, I want others to push each other to try and reverse the situation. We did this like a team.

“A team who don’t have heart when they make a mistake comes down but we did the opposite.”

The Portuguese chief had no complaints over David Jones’ sending-off. The midfielder, making his full debut, was dismissed following two bookable offences. His second caution was for dissent.

“I said to the ref that I accept his decision but you know the players and so do I,” said Carvalhal. “David is a very calm personality. He is similar to Kieran Lee.

“David raised his hands. With the new rules, I think it was a yellow card, but it was not an aggressive movement.”

Carvalhal, who is still hoping to sign a left-back and left winger before the summer transfer window closes on Wednesday night, rued the Owls’ poor finishing at Griffin Park.

“We were the better team, we dominated the ball for many periods,” he said. “My players were fantastic.

“I am not at all happy with a point. How can I be happy with a point when I counted at least seven clear chances in the first half? We have created enough chances in the last two games to win three or four but the way we created them with artistic play and good football was a positive.”

He admits he will be glad when the transfer market shuts, saying: “I will be happy when it is Thursday as I will be able to focus on the things that I like to focus on such as preparing the team.”

