Sheffield Wednesday: Owls close to bringing in second January recruit

Sheffield Wednesday are confident of strengthening their squad before the trip to Middlesbrough this weekend.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has today confirmed the Owls are close to making their second signing of the January transfer window.

Reports in the capital claim Wednesday have agreed a transfer fee with Charlton Athletic for Morgan Fox. The left-back has been on Owls' radar some time, with the Championship club failing in their attempts to capture him on transfer deadline day last August.

Fox, a graduate of Charlton's youth system, has made over 100 appearances for the Addicks.

Derby County are also reportedly interested in signing Fox.

Carvalhal, who has already added West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman this month, refused to be drawn on Fox at his press briefing this morning ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third round meeting at the Riverside Stadium.

"I just talk about the players who belong to us," he said. "I will not talk about players who don't belong to our squad."

When pressed on whether there will be a new arrival in their ranks before Sunday's tie, Carvalhal replied: "Yes. Probably. Let's see. We must wait."

