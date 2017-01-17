Sheffield Wednesday: It has been a ‘tough season’, says Owls goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith

Owls goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith admits it has been a “tough” campaign for him.

The talented 21-year-old made the admission after helping Wednesday’s development squad come-from-behind to beat Bolton Wanderers at Middlewood Road yesterday.

Wildsmith, an unused substitute in Saturday’s win over promotion rivals Huddersfield Town, missed the vast majority of the first half of the season due to a finger injury.

After regaining full fitness, Wildsmith was forced to wait patiently for his chance to impress with first-team regular Keiren Westwood impressing in between the sticks.

The academy graduate made only his second start in their recent FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough. His comeback did not go according to plan as Wildsmith was at fault for Boro’s second goal in a one-sided second half.

Wildsmith told The Star: “It’s been a tough old season for me personally with injuries and setbacks.”

Bolton opened the scoring through Sam Lavelle’s seventh minute volley.

But goals either side of half-time from George Hirst (pen), James Murphy, Vincent Sasso and Sean Clare ensured Wednesday leapfrogged Hull City into top spot of the Professional Development League North.

Wildsmith said: “It was nice to get another run-out in the Under-23 match. It’s just good to get games under my belt. If I’m not getting a chance in the first-team, it’s got to be for the Under 23s. I’m just glad we got the win.”

*Owls: Wildsmith; Baker, Sasso, Dielna, Penney; Stobbs (Lonchar 80), Murphy (Kirby 62), Semedo, Preston (Thorniley 83); Clare, Hirst. Substitutes: Wallis, Betra.

