Sheffield Wednesday: Injury-hit Filipe Melo leaves Owls on loan

Owls midfielder Filipe Melo has joined Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira on loan until the end of the season.

Melo has made just four starts and two substitute appearances since arriving from Moreirenses for an undisclosed fee nearly two years ago. His last competitive Wednesday outing came on the final day of the 2014/15 season.

Injuries have plagued the 27-year-old throughout his time at the Championship club and he has failed to make a single appearance under head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Shortly before Melo completed his temporary move, Carvalhal told The Star: “He has not played in a long, long time. He needs to be playing games and enjoying football.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Melo started his career with Uniao Lamas and also represented native clubs Beira-Mar, Avanca, Eapinho, Arouca and Naval.

Melo is contracted to the Owls until the summer of 2018 and Carvalhal insists his Wednesday career may not be over.

“If he performs well, he can be an option in the future,” he said.

Paços de Ferreira currently sit in 13th position in the Primeira Liga.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter