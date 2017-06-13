Sheffield Wednesday defender moves back to Portugal

Sheffield Wednesday have officially begun the culling of some of their fringe players with one defender moving to Portugal.

Vincent Sasso has signed for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Belenenses on a two-year deal, according to Record

Wednesday revealed two weeks ago which of their players were out of contract but there was no official indication as to whether any of them had been offered a new deal.

There were suggestions that Sasso could be given another contract should Carlos fail to secure the signing of another central defender, however the Frenchman, who made 14 appearances last season, scoring twice, has moved on to a division he has experienced before.

The 26 year old had previously played in Portugal for Beira-Mar and Braga, where he came to the attention of Carvalhal.

Sasso had initially signed on a season-long loan but was brought back in August last year as Wednesday struggled to bolster their defence during the summer.

Both of his goals came against Blackburn Rovers in a 2-1 win in February, after he had come back into the side following an injury to Tom Lees.

He was sent off as Wednesday lost 2-0 away to Aston Villa, in a game that also saw Carvalhal sent to the stands.

Over the course of his two seasons at Hillsborough, Sasso made 33 appearances for the Owls.

Sasso’s departure would indicate that at least one central defender will definitely be moving to Wednesday. As things stand Carvalhal has Tom Lees and Glenn Loovens as his main pairing, with Sam Hutchinson as cover.

Vincent Sasso scored twice for Wednesday against Blackburn last season

As reported in The Star, the Owls are interested in Newcastle’s Grant Hanley and Middlesbrough’s Daniel Ayala.

It was also reported last week that Wednesday had a £3m bid for Cardiff City skipper Sean Morrison turned down.

